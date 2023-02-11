Embarkation point for Haj pilgrims to start in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Haj Committee chairman Shaik Ghousal Azam appealed to the Muslim brethren across the state to avail the facility to embark on Haj pilgrimage with the city becoming the embarkation point after the AP state was formed.

In a statement released here on Friday, he thanked the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for striving to make Vijayawada an embarkation point for the Haj pilgrimage. The Haj pilgrims could board the plane for pilgrimage from Vijayawada airport this year.

Referring to the Haj pilgrimage schedule released by the Saudi Arabia government and the Central Haj Committee, Ghousal Azam said applications for the pilgrimage are received from Friday and continue till March 10.

The Muslims who want to embark on the pilgrimage should hold a passport with the validity date till December 31, 2023 and they should get vaccinated for Covid-19. He appealed to the Muslims across the State to rush the applications to participate in the Haj pilgrimage.