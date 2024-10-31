Emphasis laid on protection of children’s rights

Visakhapatnam : An awareness programme and coordination meeting on children’s rights and their protection was organised here on Wednesday under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

Attending as the chief guest, Visakhapatnam Principal District and Sessions Judge Alapati Giridhar explained the rights of children, their protection scheme 2015 and precautions to be taken in case of missing persons, among other challenges.

He briefed the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Further, Judge Alapati Giridhar explained about the rules and regulations to be followed by child care institutions.

First Additional District Judge M Venkata Ramana and Family Court Judge Radha Ratnam explained the rights of children and advised the people to avail the National Lok Adalat and get the cases solved.

Chairman of Permanent Lok Adalat for Public Utility Services G Vallabha Naidu and District Legal Services Authority secretary M Venkata Seshamma, lawyers, police officers, district women and child welfare department officials, representatives of voluntary organisations and other staff participated.