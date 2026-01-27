Emphasis on core values enshrined in Constitution

Vijayawada: The 77th Republic Day was celebrated with patriotism and enthusiasm at the Regional Office of Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), here on Monday. Chief Regional Manager (CRM) of IOB, Vijayawada Region, Harjit Singh, unfurled the national flag at the bank’s premises in the presence of staff members and invited guests.

Addressing the gathering, Harjit Singh highlighted the significance of Republic Day and reiterated the core values enshrined in the Constitution. He emphasised the important role played by Indian Overseas Bank in nation-building through inclusive banking initiatives, customer-centric services, and sustained support to agriculture, MSMEs, and other priority sectors, thereby contributing to the country’s economic growth and social development.

Chief Managers Sunil Kumar Dogra of Governorpet Branch and Krishnaleela R of Andhra Loyola College Branch, along with supervisory staff of the Regional Office, Balagangadhara Tilak Kodali, Joint General Secretary of the Association of Retired IOB Employees, were also present on the occasion.