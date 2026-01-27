Bengal official held for rape, blackmailing victim with video clip

Kolkata: A land reforms department official of the West Bengal government has been arrested on charges of rape, said the police on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Sonarpur of South 24 Parganas district. The arrested man has been identified as Amit Dey.

It is learnt that the alleged rape occurred in 2019 and at that time the victim was a minor. It is also alleged that the assault was recorded on a mobile phone and the clip was recently used to blackmail the victim.

It has been learnt that the young woman's marriage was recently arranged, however, the man objected to this. It is alleged that he started blackmailing her by showing her the video of the rape to prevent her from getting married.

Finally, the young woman and her family approached the police. A written complaint was filed at Sonarpur Police Station. Based on that complaint, the police arrested the accused on Monday night.

According to police sources, the young woman's father is a plumber by profession and had gone to Amit Dey's house for work in 2019. Through this connection, the victim became acquainted with the land reforms department official. She even addressed the man as 'uncle' because he was an acquaintance of her father.

It has been learnt that the man took the teenage girl to a secluded place under the pretext of taking her on a trip. It is alleged that he raped her there. Not only that, he also filmed the act. He threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone. Furthermore, he allegedly blackmailed her by threatening to spread the video and her photographs on social media.

Recently, the young woman's marriage was fixed and upon learning this, he raised objections and even went to the prospective groom's house. After the incident was revealed, the young woman's marriage was called off.

Following this, the woman filed a written complaint at the police station on Monday and police arrested Amit Dey at night.

It has been learnt that the arrested man also has a wife and children.

Since the victim was a minor at the time of the rape, a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, according to initial reports.

"A case has been registered against the government official. He has been arrested. He will be produced in court later in the day. The police will seek his custody for further investigation," said a senior officer of Baruipur Police District.