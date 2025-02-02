Employees happy over I-T exemption up to ₹12 lakh

Vijayawada : Government employees are expressing happiness over exempting from income tax up to Rs 12 lakh. Reacting on union budget, A Vidya Sagar, APNGOs association state general secretary, said that the Union government’s budget provided great relief to employees and middle class sections.

He said that over 2.5 lakh employees will get benefit with the exemption from I-T up to Rs 12 lakh. He said those who are getting a wage of Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 per month will get benefit. Besides, those getting higher wages will also get benefit with reduction in IT slabs. He said the Union budget also turned pro-employees budget with increase in IT limit. He said majority of teachers also will benefit with increase in I-T limit.

The NGOs association general secretary said that pensioners also will get benefit as the TDS limit for senior citizens was increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh in the budget.

AP Revenue Association NTR district president D Srinivas said that government employees, including junior assistants, deputy tahsildars, senior assistants will get benefit with the exemption of I-T up to Rs 12 lakh. He said that employees are happy over the pro-employee budget.