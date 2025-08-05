Employees’ suggestions sought to improve work environment

Visakhapatnam: In a continued commitment to safety and employees welfare, Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Lalit Bohra conducted a surprise night inspection at Visakhapatnam railway station. The surprise inspection covered several key areas, including sleeping pods, heritage retiring rooms, TTE rest houses, and booking offices.

The main focus was on ensuring the availability and quality of staff amenities, assurance of safety standards, addressing any existing deficiencies or grievances among the staff and to instill discipline.

During the inspection, the DRM personally interacted with staff on duty at these locations, inspected registers, listening to their concerns and understanding their day-to-day requirements.

Employees were encouraged to freely communicate any issues or suggestions to further enhance their work environment and operational efficiency. Wherever any shortcomings or areas needing improvement were identified, staff members received on-the-spot counseling.

Lalit Bohra was accompanied by senior divisional commercial manager K Saandeep and other officials during the inspection.

The DRM stated that regular surprise inspections allow assessing the ground realities, addressing issues proactively, and further enhancing the standard of service.