Employers can register their units through ESIC portal

Vijayawada: With the launch of SPREE (Scheme for Promotion of Registration of Employers and Employees), Regional Office, ESI Corporation, Vijayawada is all set for getting a record number of factories/establishments registered by the employers voluntarily under the ESI Scheme.

A major outreach programme has been initiated by Regional Office, ESI Corporation, Vijayawada to bring maximum number of employers and employees under social security coverage.

The Employees State Insurance Corporation in a statement on Sunday explained the salient features of the SPREE Scheme.

Employers can register their units and employees digitally through the ESIC portal, Shram Suvidha and MCA portal. Registration will be considered valid from the date declared by the employer. No contribution or benefit will apply for periods prior to registration. No inspection or demand for past records will be made for the pre-registration period.

The scheme encourages voluntary compliance by removing the fear of retrospective penalties and easing the registration process. Prior to SPREE, non-registration within specified timeframes could result in legal action and a demand for backdated dues. SPREE 2025 addresses these barriers, aiming to bring left-out establishments and workers into the ESI fold and ensure broader social protection.

The Employees State Insurance Corporation has announced that at present, a total of 69,632 Units/Establishments are registered in Andhra Pradesh State and there are about 14 lakh employees covered under the ESI Scheme.

M Rama Rao, Regional Director Incharge, Andhra Pradesh made an appeal to the employers of the State to take maximum advantage of the SPREE Scheme. Pranava Kumar, Joint Director, ESIC, Andhra Pradesh is monitoring the progress of the SPREE Scheme and hopeful to bring a record number of units under social security coverage of the ESI Scheme.