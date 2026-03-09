Empowered women drive social progress: Collector

Tirupati: DistrictCollector Dr S Venkateswar said that social development is possible only through the empowerment of women.

He was speaking at the International Women’s Day celebrations held at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam on Sunday.

He inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp along with local MLA Arani Srinivasulu and Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya.

Addressing the gathering, the Collector said International Women’s Day is an important occasion to recognise and respect the role of women in society.

Women play a key role in the development of families and communities. Economic freedom, health and happiness are the three important aspects in a woman’s life, and when these are ensured, families and society become stronger.

He said the Central and State governments are implementing several schemes to promote women’s financial independence. Under the Lakhpati Didi programme, women are being encouraged to achieve financial stability. In Tirupati district, about 1.60 lakh women have become Lakhpati Didis, he said.

The Collector said women are being provided financial opportunities through self-help groups under the DRDA and MEPMA. The State government aims to develop at least one woman entrepreneur in every family. Over 10,000 women entrepreneurs were created in the district in the past year, he said, adding that many women have started small businesses and are earning Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 per month.

Referring to the Stree Shakti scheme, Venkateswar said that women are being given free bus travel facilities.

Around 28 lakh women in the district use the scheme every month. Since its launch, nearly 1.85 crore trips have been made by women, helping them save more than Rs 67 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Arani Srinivasulu said women are playing an important role in the progress of families and society.

Earlier, women were largely confined to household responsibilities, but today they are excelling in fields such as education, healthcare, administration and technology.

Municipal Commissioner N Mourya said efforts should be made to promote awareness about women’s rights and empowerment. She referred to the United Nations theme for this year, “Rights, Justice and Action for All Women and Girls,” and said it highlights the need to protect and implement the rights of women and girls.

The Commissioner called upon every woman to move forward with the resolve to “Think Big, Dream Big, Believe Big, Achieve Big.”

On the occasion, loans worth Rs 2,616.22 crore were distributed to 2,23,260 women members belonging to 14,604 self-help groups through mega cheques.

Subsidy-linked loans worth Rs 4.44 crore were also provided to 270 SC women beneficiaries under various schemes.

TTD Board members G Bhanu Prakash Reddy and Panabaka Laskmi, deputy mayor RC Munikrishna, Dr Pasupuleti Hari Prasad, M Sugunamma, R Sadasivam, Kumari and others were present.