Govt buys back G-Secs worth Rs 6,309 crore in RBI switch auction

The government on Monday announced that it has bought back government securities worth Rs 6,309 crore through a switch auction conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, replacing near-term maturing bonds with longer-term instruments to manage its repayment obligations more smoothly.

Government securities, commonly known as G-Secs, are debt instruments issued by the government to raise funds.

These instruments are considered low-risk as they are backed by a sovereign guarantee and typically offer fixed returns to investors.

The bonds repurchased during the auction were part of securities scheduled to mature in the next financial year.

These included Rs 1,684 crore of 7.33 per cent GS 2026, Rs 1,035 crore of 5.74 per cent GS 2026, Rs 590 crore of 8.15 per cent GS 2026 and Rs 3,000 crore of 8.24 per cent GS 2027.

In exchange, the government issued longer-term bonds. These included Rs 1,719.236 crore of 6.57 per cent GS 2033, Rs 986.526 crore of 7.62 per cent GS 2039, Rs 605.609 crore of another tranche of 6.57 per cent GS 2033 and Rs 3,120.426 crore of 7.40 per cent GS 2062.

A switch auction allows the government to replace bonds that are nearing maturity with bonds that mature later.

This helps spread out repayment obligations over a longer period and reduces pressure on the government’s finances in the near term.

The latest operation is the fourth such switch auction conducted by the RBI since February.

Prior to this, three similar auctions had already taken place, through which securities worth Rs 98,591.701 crore were bought back, according to RBI data.

The switch operation is aimed at easing redemption pressure in the next financial year, when government bond maturities worth about Rs 5.47 lakh crore are due.

The move is also significant as the government has already budgeted gross market borrowing of Rs 17.2 lakh crore.

By replacing short-term securities with longer-term ones, the government is attempting to smoothen its debt maturity profile and manage future repayments more efficiently.