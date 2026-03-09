K’taka: Shivakumar’s extended Delhi stay fuels speculation​

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s extended stay in Delhi on Monday has fuelled speculation in state politics amid the Congress leadership transition. ​

As Shivakumar completes six years as the president of the state Congress unit on Tuesday (March 10), party insiders say his continued stay in the national capital has raised questions within political circles.​

On extending his stay, Shivakumar said that tomorrow there is a dinner, and that’s it. The day after, there is the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting. Today, training is organised for legislators on how to present the budget.​

“Tomorrow, I am completing six years as the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). In this background, I am hosting a dinner for MLAs and MLCs. The next day, there is another programme for defeated candidates, as well as district and block presidents of the party,” he stated.​

“Since the Assembly session is in progress, I have invited legislators first,” he added.​

Shivakumar said he had arrived in Delhi on Sunday to attend a private wedding ceremony in the family of a friend who was a close associate of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh.​

“Today there was a meeting regarding the Assam election, and now I am going to the Congress office,” he said.​

He further stated, “A list of 43 candidates has been announced for the Assam elections, and today there is another screening committee meeting. I am not part of the screening committee. My responsibility is different.”​

Shivakumar, the observer for the Assam Assembly elections, met Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Gaurav Gogoi in Delhi on Monday. ​

As per the earlier schedule, he was supposed to land in Bengaluru at 10 a.m. on Monday.​

Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had stated that if the people bless him and the party high command permits, he would present two more budgets during the remaining tenure of the government.​

When asked about Shivakumar’s extended stay in Delhi, Minister for Public Works Department Satish Jarkiholi, a close associate of Siddaramaiah, said, “Let him stay in Delhi. We are here to take care of things.”​

When asked about Siddaramaiah’s statement that he would present two more budgets if the high command permits him, in the context of Shivakumar’s Delhi visit, Jarkiholi said the question should be directed to the respective leaders.​

Meanwhile, leaders close to Shivakumar are hopeful that since Siddaramaiah has presented his record 17th budget, the party high command may now give Shivakumar an opportunity in the future.