ENC pays tributes to war heroes on Vijay Diwas

Eastern Naval Command paying homage to 1971 war heroes in a wreath laying ceremony held at the War Memorial in Visakhapatnam on Saturday
Marking ‘Vijay Diwas,’ the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) paid tributes to the martyrs of the Armed Forces, who made the supreme sacrifice during various operations in the 1971 war, in a wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Visakhapatnam: Marking ‘Vijay Diwas,’ the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) paid tributes to the martyrs of the Armed Forces, who made the supreme sacrifice during various operations in the 1971 war, in a wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

A floral wreath was placed at the ‘Victory at Sea’ War Memorial by Director General Naval Projects, Visakhapatnam Vice Admiral G Srinivasan. A 50-man guard was paraded at the venue and a two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the valiant souls.

Wreaths were placed by Vice Admiral VK Namballa (Retd), president of Navy Foundation, CM Saikanth Varma, Commissioner Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation along with other veterans.

Every year, the nation celebrates ‘Vijay Diwas’ on December 16th to commemorate the historic victory against Pakistan in the 1971 war. On the momentous day, the world witnessed unconditional surrender of regular Pakistani troops to the tri-service theatre Commanders of the Indian Armed Forces in Dhaka, resulting in the liberation of Bangladesh.

