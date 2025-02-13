Live
- Swadeshi Mela for promoting local products organised
- Several BJP, BRS leaders join Congress ahead of polls
- Huge irregularities in cotton procurement exposed
- A Tribute to Sarojini Naidu : The Nightingale of India
- Finch questions timing of Stoinis’ shock ODI retirement
- India thrash Macau 5-0 to seal quarterfinal berth
- Saudi Ladies International: Pranavi, Aditi, Diksha, Tvesa aim to shine
- Is demography key for development?
- Aussie spinner Kuhnemann reported for suspected action
- ‘Donate Organs, Save Lives’ campaign gets huge support
Just In
Encroachers in Gajuwaka heave a sigh of relief
- The TDP-led NDA govt issues an order to regularise encroached govt lands
- For decades, encroachers have been facing hurdles in regularising their houses
- Encroachers can now get their houses regularised by submitting relevant documents and paying nominal charge
- The regularisation exercise is expected to provide relief to about 7,000 families in Gajuwaka
Visakhapatnam : After a long wait, encroachers in Gajuwaka Assembly constituency heaved a sigh of relief as the Andhra Pradesh government gave a green signal to regularise encroached government lands in the constituency.
For decades, their issue remained unattended in Gajuwaka. Even as the then TDP government found a solution to resolve the problem through regularising such lands, the successive YSRCP government had set the exercise aside.
Now, the NDA government issued an order to regularise encroached government lands that are not objectionable in Gajuwaka revenue mandal.
Following which, about 7,000 families will get relief from the exercise. The State cabinet has recently approved the proposal for the regularisation of encroachments.
According to the order, only structures will be regularised, which were built before December 31, 2023 in government lands and vacant lands are not considered for regularisation. In line with the exercise, slabs have been decided for the regularisation process that fall below 1,000 square yards.
Up to 100 sq yards, residential/commercial buildings will be regularised free of charge and conveyance deeds will be issued free of cost.
From 101 to 200 sq yards for residences, applicants should pay about Rs 50 per sq yard. For 201-400 sq yards, applicants have to pay Rs 120 per sq yard. Rs 1,000 has to be paid per yard for above 400 sq yards. The applicants have to submit their request at Mee-Seva Kendras.
Registration documents, house tax, water tax receipts, electricity bill and encroachment relevant documents need to be submitted along with the application while applying for regularisation.
Encroachers, who have purchased or occupied the land and built a house, should submit applications by December 31 this year.
A committee comprising officials from revenue and GVMC will look into the applications and examine them. After its approval, four installments will be given to pay the amount for regularisation. However, structures exceeding 101 sq. yards will have to pay stamp duty and registration fee too.