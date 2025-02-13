Encroachers in Gajuwaka heave a sigh of relief

Visakhapatnam : After a long wait, encroachers in Gajuwaka Assembly constituency heaved a sigh of relief as the Andhra Pradesh government gave a green signal to regularise encroached government lands in the constituency.

For decades, their issue remained unattended in Gajuwaka. Even as the then TDP government found a solution to resolve the problem through regularising such lands, the successive YSRCP government had set the exercise aside.

Now, the NDA government issued an order to regularise encroached government lands that are not objectionable in Gajuwaka revenue mandal.

Following which, about 7,000 families will get relief from the exercise. The State cabinet has recently approved the proposal for the regularisation of encroachments.

According to the order, only structures will be regularised, which were built before December 31, 2023 in government lands and vacant lands are not considered for regularisation. In line with the exercise, slabs have been decided for the regularisation process that fall below 1,000 square yards.

Up to 100 sq yards, residential/commercial buildings will be regularised free of charge and conveyance deeds will be issued free of cost.

From 101 to 200 sq yards for residences, applicants should pay about Rs 50 per sq yard. For 201-400 sq yards, applicants have to pay Rs 120 per sq yard. Rs 1,000 has to be paid per yard for above 400 sq yards. The applicants have to submit their request at Mee-Seva Kendras.

Registration documents, house tax, water tax receipts, electricity bill and encroachment relevant documents need to be submitted along with the application while applying for regularisation.

Encroachers, who have purchased or occupied the land and built a house, should submit applications by December 31 this year.

A committee comprising officials from revenue and GVMC will look into the applications and examine them. After its approval, four installments will be given to pay the amount for regularisation. However, structures exceeding 101 sq. yards will have to pay stamp duty and registration fee too.