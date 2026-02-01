Endowments Minister launches Miyawaki forest project

Kandukur: Endowments Minister and Prakasam district in-charge minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy inaugurated Miyawaki forest project at TRR Government Degree College campus here on Saturday.

The Miyawaki method, named after Japanese environmentalist Dr Akira Miyawaki, enables growing diverse tree species in compact spaces to combat air pollution. This technique has been successfully implemented at Yogi Vemana and Sri Krishnadevaraya Universities, with Kandukur being the first government degree college in the state to adopt it.

The project, organised by Skandapuri Seva Samithi under the chairmanship of Puvvada Mounika, spans two acres within the 50-acre college campus.

Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, MLC Beeda Ravichandra, Kandukur MLA Inturi Nageswara Rao, Prakasam district collector P Raja Babu, Kandukur sub-collector Hima Vanshi, former MLA Dr Divi Sivaram, and Municipal Commissioner Anusha participated in the tree plantation ceremony.

Students from TRR Government Degree College, TRR Junior College, Government Polytechnic, Government ITI, Kendriya Vidyalaya, ZP High Schools, Horticulture College, and Prakasam Engineering College participated in planting approximately 2,000 saplings of various species.