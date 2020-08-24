Vijayawada: Energy Department seeks German support in research, training

Vijayawada: As part of objective of the State government to bring affordable, quality and sustainable energy to all its citizens and industrial sector, the government is taking significant steps to improve energy efficiency with the assistance of global agencies such as KfW.



During a conference call with Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli, the German State-owned KfW has responded positively to the request of Energy Department which sought the support of bank in promoting low carbon technologies and energy efficiency improvements in various sectors. The secretary informed that AP is implementing certain energy efficiency and energy conservation programmes with the support of Union Ministry of Power led Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).

The KfW also wrote a letter to Energy Department in which it said that AP was progressing reasonably in identifying opportunities of implementing different energy efficiency measures in several sectors namely in rural water supply, micro, small, medium enterprises (MSME), domestic, municipal and agriculture sectors. "The KfW and AP government share a common objective of the judicious use of electricity and promotion of energy efficiency and demand side management," the KfW said.

The Energy Department has also requested the support of the German development agency GIZ to extend technical support to AP in the area of energy research, development and training. "As part of energy conservation and energy efficiency measures, the power utilities have been striving hard towards of reduction of technical losses in transmission, distribution and generation sectors. The further reduction of technical losses in a cost-effective manner and finding solutions for technical challenges are the big challenge," the Energy Secretary said.