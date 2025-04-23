Energy Minister Gottipati seeks Centre’s support for AP plans

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar accompanied by AP Chief Secretary Vijayanand, met Union Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy Shripad Naik, on the occasion of the 4th meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) and urged the Union Minister to extend its support to Andhra Pradesh for addressing various pressing issues in the power sector and requested a positive response to the proposals submitted by the state.

During the discussions, Gottipati Ravi Kumar highlighted the urgent need for early financial sanction for the Green Energy Corridor (GEC) project, which he described as critical for strengthening the state’s renewable energy evacuation infrastructure.

He emphasised that the GEC will play a key role in enabling the smooth and efficient integration of green power into the national grid, supporting both state and national clean energy objectives.

The Minister also sought comprehensive financial and technical assistance for the establishment of the Renewable Energy Management Zone (REMZ) in AP. He stressed that the REMZ would significantly enhance the forecasting, scheduling, and real-time grid management of renewable energy resources, ensuring the optimal utilization of green power generated across the state.

Additionally, the Minister made a strong appeal for the exemption of the NP Kunta Solar Park from the recently introduced General Network Access (GNA) charges. He underlined the strategic importance of the NP Kunta Solar Park in AP’s renewable energy portfolio and stated that exempting it from GNA charges is crucial for maintaining its cost-effectiveness and operational viability.

Gottipati Ravi Kumar reiterated that these proposals are vital to accelerating AP’s energy transition and contributing meaningfully to India’s national climate commitments and clean energy mission.

In response, Shripad Naik conveyed a positive outlook and assured the Minister and the Chief Secretary that the proposals would be given favourable consideration.

This interaction marks a significant step toward securing strong policy and financial backing from the Centre, enabling Andhra Pradesh to further empower its energy sector and strengthen India’s collective journey toward a sustainable and green energy future.