Energy minister reviews progress on CBG plants with RIL

Vijayawada: Minister for energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar chaired a meeting with representatives of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Tuesday at the Secretariat and reviewed progress of the establish-ment of CBG (compressed bio gas) plants in the state and land allocations.

Assuring full support from the state government in expediting the CBG plants in the state, the energy minister said that under the guidance of Chief Minister N Chandra Babu Naidu, the An-dhra Pradesh is actively focusing on improving the speed of doing business, aiming to create a conducive environment for investors and businesses to thrive.

Ravi Kumar reiterated to Reliance team that the state government is fully committed to expe-diting the development of Compressed Biogas (CBG) projects.

He emphasised that the government would take all necessary steps to fast-track the process, ensuring that there are no delays or obstacles. The minister reviewed to make sure that any administrative, bureaucratic, or procedural hurdles would be swiftly addressed to facilitate smooth project implementation. The energy minister requested revenue minister to facilitate smooth approval for land alloca-tions for CBG plants.

The minister highlighted that Andhra Pradesh is focusing on fast-tracking processes for setting up new industries, creating infrastructure for faster land allocation and permits and improving online systems for business registration and environmental approvals. These steps are helping AP move towards being one of the fastest and most efficient states in terms of business oper-ations, attracting both national and international investments

The minister emphasised the significance of the single desk portal of Andhra Pradesh which is a digital platform designed to simplify and expedite the process of obtaining various clearanc-es and approvals required to set up and operate a business in the state. He said that the single desk portal aims to improve transparency and provide businesses with a streamlined experi-ence for all regulatory processes.