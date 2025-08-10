Engg students exhorted to focus on research

Guntur: Former Chief Justice of India Nuthulapati Venkata Ramana urged the engineering students to focus on research and work towards innovations keeping in view the technological advancements. He said technology not only enables the creation of wonders, but also offers easier ways to solve problems.

He addressed the meeting held at RVR & JC Engineering College at Chowdavaram on the occasion of the college’s 10th Graduation Day celebrations on Saturday.

Citing a recent report, he expressed concern that out of 1.5 million engineering graduates in the country, only 10% are likely to get jobs nd even IITs placements rates are declining. He said during the last year 60% of IIT students got placements. AP State Council of Higher Education chairman Prof K Madhu Murthy said engineering students should convert challenges into opportunities and improve skills.

He urged the students to make use of opportunities provided by the State and Central governments. Later, he presented degrees to 1,023 engineering students, PG degrees to 153 students and gold medals to meritorious students.

AP Women’s Commission chairperson Dr R Sailaja, college committee chairman Dr Rayapati Srinivas, secretary Rayapati Gopala Krishna, committee member P Gopi Chand, Principal Kolla Srinivas, academic R&D director Dr K Ravindra, Finance and Administration Director NV Srinivas were among those who participated.