Engineer’s final act of kindness gives fresh life to 4 patients

Vijayawada: In a heart-touching gesture of humanity, the family of a 46-year-old civil engineer from Gudivada turned their moment of deepest grief into an act of life-giving generosity. The organ donation of Gudiwada Hari Vijay Kumar, who was declared brain dead at Manipal Hospitals here, has given a new lease of life to four patients.

Hari Vijay Kumar, son of Pandurangarao, had gone to Mangalagiri on bank-related work when he suddenly suffered seizures and collapsed.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where medical investigations revealed severe bleeding in the brain. Despite all efforts, his condition deteriorated, and he was later shifted to Manipal Hospitals for advanced treatment.

After a series of medical evaluations, doctors declared him brain dead. At this painful juncture, his wife Yoga Vishnu Priya and other family members made the brave and compassionate decision to donate his organs, ensuring that his legacy would live on by saving others.

Under the supervision of Dr K Rambabu, chairman of Jeevandaan, Andhra Pradesh, and Dr Ramanjaneya Reddy, director of Manipal Hospitals, the organ retrieval was carried out in accordance with Jeevandaan protocols. The liver and one kidney were transplanted into patients at Manipal Hospitals, while another kidney was sent to Kamineni Hospital, Vijayawada. His corneas were donated to the LV Prasad Eye Institute, giving the gift of sight to two individuals.

The medical team at Manipal Hospitals expressed deep gratitude to the donor’s family for their selfless act. “Their decision has brought hope and life to multiple families. It reminds us that organ donation is one of the most profound ways to continue a life’s purpose,” said a hospital spokesperson.

Through their noble choice, the family of Hari Vijay Kumar has turned personal tragedy into a story of courage, compassion, and the enduring spirit of humanity — a reminder that even in loss, one can give life to others.