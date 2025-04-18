Enhance central financial support, Finance Commission urged

Tirupati: Seekingt o address developmental challenges and strengthen local governance, representatives from rural and urban bodies, along with industry leaders, urged the 16th Finance Commission to enhance central financial support during a key consultation held in Tirupati on Thursday.

The meeting, led by Commission Chairman Dr Arvind Panagariya, brought together elected representatives such as sarpanches, ZPTC and MPTC members, MPPs, municipal mayors, and chairpersons, as well as business associations including the AP Chambers of Commerce, ASSOCHAM, FAPSIA, DICCI, and FSFME.

Participants voiced concerns over existing gaps in funding that hinder the effective delivery of services in both rural and urban areas. Rural representatives cited the need for greater support to panchayats and local institutions for improving basic infrastructure like drinking water, sanitation, road connectivity, urban transport, street lighting, and drainage. They also stressed the importance of sustained financial backing for roles like Green Ambassadors, which are critical to community-level cleanliness and environmental efforts.

Industry representatives emphasised the necessity of increased support for MSMEs, small and medium enterprises, and overall industrial development, particularly in underdeveloped regions like Rayalaseema. They urged the Commission to recommend targeted subsidies, improved infrastructure, and resolution of pending issues related to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

The Commission team included members Anne George Mathew, Dr Manoj Panda, Ritvik Pandey, KK Mishra, Amrita, Aditya Pant, Jyoti Nagarkoti, and Abhay Meenan. Senior state officials such as Finance Principal Secretary Piyush Kumar, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Secretary Sasi Bhushan Kumar, Municipal Administration Secretary Suresh Kumar, Tirupati District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, Joint Collector Shubham Bansal and Corporation Commissioner N Mourya were also present.

Dr Panagariya assured the gathering that the Commission was committed to understanding on-ground realities and welcomed further written submissions from attendees. “We will carefully consider the feedback and ensure it informs our recommendations,” he said.

The Tirupati consultation is part of a broader effort by the 16th Finance Commission to engage with grassroots representatives and stakeholders to shape a financial roadmap that addresses both development disparities and governance needs across the country.