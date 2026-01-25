Ensure 100% door-to-door waste collection, officials directed

Kurnool: Municipal Commissioner P Vishwanath has instructed all sanitation divisions to ensure 100 per cent door-to-door garbage collection across the city and to implement without lapses. Reviewing sanitation operations with sanitation inspectors at his camp office on Saturday, he told them to treat strengthening the city’s cleanliness drive as a top priority.

The Commissioner directed to collect wet and dry waste separately on daily basis and called for focused public awareness programmes to improve household-level segregation. He underlined the need for continuous supervision of field staff and warned that any negligence, missed collection, or delay in service would result in strict action against the personnel concerned. To address garbage accumulation in vulnerable areas, Vishwanath ordered immediate steps to prevent the emergence of black spots and to clear existing dumping points at the earliest. The officials were instructed to adopt effective control measures to stop repeat dumping and to monitor sanitation vehicles through GPS-based tracking, along with close scrutiny of staff attendance and work performance.

He further emphasised uninterrupted sanitation work on major roads and key public locations such as markets, schools, hospitals and bus stands. He also directed officials to speed up drain cleaning and de-silting works and to conduct fogging and spraying in waterlogged areas to curb mosquito breeding.