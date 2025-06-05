Ensure 15L ‘Bangaru Kutumbalu’ are adopted by Aug 15: CM

Undavalli Camp Office: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has set an ambitious target for officials, directing them to ensure that 15 lakh families in Andhra Pradesh are adopted by ‘Margadarsis’ (mentors) under the Zero Poverty P4 mission by August 15 this year.

He emphasised the urgent need to accelerate both the registration of Margadarsis and the adoption process.

Addressing a review meeting on the ‘Zero Poverty P4’ initiative at his Undavalli camp office on Wednesday, the Chief Minister reiterated that the P4 model is an extension of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) policy, which was introduced following economic reforms. During the meeting, he also instructed that the Smart Andhra Pradesh Foundation be restructured and renamed as the Swarna Andhra P4 Foundation.

Naidu highlighted the Amaravati land pooling model as a prime case study for the P4 approach, noting how it enabled wealth creation for 29,000 farmers by making them partners in the capital’s development. In a similar vein, he urged each Margadarsi to adopt a ‘Bangaru Kutumbam’ (Golden Family) and actively work towards their upliftment.

The Chief Minister announced that he would personally review the progress of the P4 initiative every 10 days. He also reviewed various P4 logo designs presented by officials.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that several organisations, including Milaap, Project DEEP, Rang De and Bhargo, have expressed their willingness to collaborate as partners in the effective implementation of the P4 initiative. According to data presented to the Chief Minister, out of the 19,15,771 families registered as ‘Bangaru Kutumbalu’ across the State, Margadarsis have currently adopted 70,272 families. Among these adopted families, the largest proportion belongs to the BC community (26,340 families), followed by SCs (14,024 families) and STs (13,115 families).