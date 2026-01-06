Kangana Ranaut returns to sets with Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Mumbai: Bollywood actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has resumed shooting for her latest film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, marking a notable return to cinema amid her active political career following her 2024 Lok Sabha election victory.

The move underscores Ranaut’s intention to balance her work in public office with continuing her presence in the film industry.

Ranaut, who represents Mandi as a BJP MP, took to Instagram on 5 January to share a clip from the set of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, writing simply, “Nice to be back on film set.”

The video has since drawn enthusiastic responses from fans across social media platforms, with many expressing excitement about her cinematic comeback.

The patriotic drama, produced by Babita Ashiwal’s Eunoia Films India and Adi Sharmaa’s Floating Rocks Entertainment, is directed by Manoj Tapadia and is described as a tribute to unsung heroes whose contributions form the backbone of Indian society.

Though plot details remain limited, the film is expected to resonate with audiences appreciating stories of courage and resilience.

Ranaut’s return to filming comes after a period of heightened political engagement and follows the delay of her controversial historical drama Emergency, which has faced multiple postponements due to certification and certification board issues.

Emergency chronicles the period of national emergency in India during the 1970s and has sparked debate since its announcement.

Industry observers note that Kangana’s ability to manage both parliamentary responsibilities and a demanding film shoot highlights her unique position at the intersection of politics and entertainment.

Her fans are now watching closely to see how Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata shapes up as a cinematic project and how it complements her evolving public persona.