Former World champion cueist Manoj Kothari dies

Kolkata: Former world billiards champion Manoj Kothari, one of the most influential figures in Indian cue sports, died on Monday following a massive cardiac arrest at a hospital in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, a family member told PTI. He was 67. He is survived by his wife, son Sourav Kothari -- also a former world billiards champion -- and daughter Shreya Kothari.

Kothari, who is the current chief national coach, was being treated at a Tirunelveli hospital for more than a week and suffered cardiac arrest around 7.30am, the family member said. His cremation took place on Monday evening near Tirunelveli. Long before Sourav etched his name among India’s modern greats in cue sports, the foundations of that legacy were laid by Kothari, himself a former world champion and a towering personality in Indian billiards for more than three decades.