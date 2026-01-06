Joe Root, Head’s batting mastery highlights Day 2

Sydney:Joe Root made his second hundred of the series, while Travis Head closed in on his third, as Day 2 of the final Ashes test between Australia and England closed evenly poised at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday.

Travis Head’s unbeaten 91 and Marnus Labuschagne’s 48 propelled Australia forward as the hosts reached 166/2 at stumps on Day 2, responding to England’s 384.

Head, who is within touching distance of a 12th Test hundred and the third ton of this series, combined with Labuschagne for a rapid 105-run partnership in the evening session. Australia are still trailing England by 218 runs, with Head and nightwatcher Michael Neser (1*) unbeaten in the middle.

England were bowled out for 384 off 97.3 overs. Joe Root scored his 41st Test century, matching Australian great Ricky Ponting. He was 72 not out overnight and went on to make a fine 160, helping England post their highest total of the series.

England resumed on 211/3 on Monday after play ended early on day one. In the third over of the morning, Harry Brook was out for 84, ending his 169-run partnership with Root. Brook fell 16 runs short of his first Ashes hundred.

Soon after, England captain Ben Stokes was out for a duck, dismissed by Mitchell Starc for the 14th time in Test cricket. He edged a sharp, rising ball to wicketkeeper Alex Carey. Although the on-field umpire ruled not out, Australia reviewed the decision, and Snicko showed a faint edge, leading to Stokes being given out.

But Root held his nerve and reached triple figures off 146 deliveries with a firm punch down the ground, while Jamie Smith had a reprieve after drinks when Cameron Green overstepped after the batter hit one straight to the cover fielder.

Brief Scores:England 384 (Joe Root 160, Harry Brook 84; Michael Neser 4-60, Scott Boland 2-85) lead Australia 166/2 (Travis Head 91*, Marnus Labuschagne 48; Ben Stokes 2-30) by 218 runs.