Ensure all eligible get free LPG cylinders, officials told

Narasaraopet: Palnadu District In-charge Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar directed the officials to see that all the eligible will get free gas cylinders under the Deepam-II Scheme.

He addressed the Pedakurapadu Assembly constituency development review meeting held in Amaravati on Tuesday. He stressed coordination among the officials for the development of the constituency. He instructed the officials to prepare an action plan to solve the drinking water problem in summer and directed the officials to take steps to improve infrastructure in the government schools.

MLA Bhashyam Praveen said the irrigation tanks were encroached in the villages and stressed the need to save the irrigation tanks in the villages. He said the government will release funds for the development of Amaravati and felt that in order to develop Amaravati as a tourist centre, there is a need to develop roads in Amaravati.

MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu said there is a need to set up two hostels for every mandal in the district. He instructed the officials to take necessary steps to set up new hostels.

District Collector P Arun Babu, Joint Collector Suraz Ganore and district revenue officer Murali were among those who participated.