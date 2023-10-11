Ensure best medicare at Aarogya Suraksha camps: Collector Nishant Kumar

Saluru (Parvathipuram Manyam): About 50,000 people visited the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha (JAS) camps and availed medical services in Parvathipuram Manyam district.

JAS camps were started in the district on September 30 and will continue up to November 10. It has been planned to conduct 287 JAS camps in the district.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Tribal Welfare P Rajanna Dora, District Collector Nishant Kumar and other officers have been actively monitoring the programme and trying to make it a successful programme.

As on Monday, 42,964 patients attended the camps of which 16,908 were screened by the specialist doctors. In all, 19,191 lab tests and 865 ECG tests were conducted.

Collector Nishant Kumar visited the JAS camp at Kandulapalem village in Saluru mandal on Tuesday. He verified all counters at the camp and urged the doctors to provide health services to the satisfaction of the patients.

He pointed out that Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha is a prestigious programme of the State government. The programme brings services of specialist doctors to the doorsteps of the people living in rural, remote and hilly areas.

As many as 14 tests are being conducted as part of JAS and 172 types of medicines are being provided, he added.

In the similar manner, 43,505 people have availed the medical services in Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha medical camps in Vizianagaram district. Collector S Nagalakshmi said that they conducted 4 camps in towns and 101 camps in rural areas. The medical teams have been conducting diagnostic tests and providing medicines. She said that they would conduct two to three additional camps at different places to clear the rush.