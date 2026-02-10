Govt inspects 25 firms in crackdown

New Delhi: The Delhi Government has intensified its action against fake and substandard anticancer medicines, conducting a special inspection and enforcement drive across the national capital to safeguard patients undergoing critical treatment.

Acting on directions from the Health Minister, the Drugs Control Department of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi carried out inspections at 25 retail and wholesale establishments dealing in anticancer drugs. The drive focused on areas surrounding major hospital clusters and pharmaceutical markets in East, South, West and North-West Delhi, including Laxmi Nagar, Yusuf Sarai, Green Park, Okhla Industrial Area, Paschim Vihar, Dwarka and Rohini. During the inspections, six firms were found to be violating provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules. Authorities have initiated legal action against the defaulting entities in accordance with prescribed norms. To assess the quality and regulatory compliance of medicines being supplied to patients, officials collected a total of 55 samples, including 33 legal samples and 22 specimen samples of anticancer drugs.