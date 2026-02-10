Maoism never benefited society, only caused destruction: Shah

New Delhi/Jagdalpur: UnionHome Minister Amit Shah on Monday said Maoism never benefitted any society and spread destruction wherever it existed, citing examples of nations like Colombia, Peru and Cambodia.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the three-day division-level 'Bastar Pandum 2026' cultural event at Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, Shah reiterated that the Naxal menace will be uprooted completely from the nation by March 31.

He appealed to Naxalites to surrender and join the mainstream, promising them dignified rehabilitation.

"The Maoist rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government is the most attractive," the minister asserted.

He also expressed concern over the fact that the remaining Naxals still holding out included young tribal girls.

"They must be sent for rehabilitation as their whole lives lie ahead of them," Shah said.

While assuring that surrendered Naxals would not face any harm, Shah also warned that those who continue to fire bullets, plant IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) and torch schools and hospitals will not be spared.

"Armed violence will be met with a firm response. If someone holds weapons, the response will also be with weapons. Maoism never benefitted any society and spread destruction wherever it existed, including nations like Colombia, Peru and Cambodia," he said.

"We do not want to fight with anyone. Our fight is to protect our tribal brothers and sisters.