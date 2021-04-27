'Ensure constructive steps in curbing virus in Kadapa'

Kadapa: District in-charge Minister A Suresh has directed the officials to ensure constructive measures in preventing the spread of coronavirus in the district. Conducting a high-level meeting along with Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha in the wake of fast spreading of Covid pandemic on Monday, he said all measures would be taken to curb the spread of pandemic.

The minister also enquired about the ground level situation of second wave and availability of beds and oxygen cylinders. He also enquired with the collector over the allegations as private hospitals fleecing patients by creating artificial demand for beds and oxygen.

On the occasion, Collector CH Harikiran briefed the minister over the steps taken to curb infections. He said the district has 4,542 cases against 80,349 tests conducted till date in April and 13 people died of Covid.

Harikiran said action plan was prepared increase tests to 6,000 against present 3,500 per day. He said that presently 2,780 beds were available in 6 Covid care centres, Kadapa, Pulivendula, Proddaturu, Rayachoti, Yogivemana University(Kadapa) and Horticulture College(Railway Kodur). 10 beds were arranged at every PHC centre all over the district.

He said 80 ventilators were available in the district. Government whips G Srikanth Reddy, K Srinivasulu, MLAs P Ravindranath Reddy, S Raghurami Reddy, M Mallikarjuna Reddy, SP K K N Anburajan, Joint Collector M Gouthami and others were present.