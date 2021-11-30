Ensure effective milk collection from producers: Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan

Anantapur: District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan has called upon the stakeholders to work effectively for milk collection from all producers in the district. Presiding over a review meeting here on Monday, Collector Nagalakshmi said that villages from the milk clusters were being identified since October and mentors, promoters and secretaries had been identified.

She said that through milk revolution, the families were being financially empowered. She said that the 14 tahsildars and MPDOs in the milk clusters should monitor milk collection. Already the personnel concerned were accorded training in handling processing equipment. She said that digital assistants, Animal Husbandry assistants, village secretaries and assistant secretaries must participate in the training pogramme being organised by the Amul company trainers.These training programmes will be conducted in the revenue divisional offices of Hindupur, Anantapur and Kadiri towns. All these training programmes are aimed at strengthening the milk procurement movement. Automatic milk collection centres are also pressed into service in the mandals concerned.

If there is power interruption at the AMCs, it should be brought to the notice of the RDOs or sub-collector concerned. Joint Director of Agriculture, Venkatesh, Panchayat SE Bhagyaraj, District cooperative officer Subbarao and Milk Dairy deputy director Prabhakar Reddy were present.