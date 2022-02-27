Ensure hassle-free darshan to devotees on Sivaratri: Collector Vivek Yadav

Guntur: District Collector Vivek Yadav directed the officials make necessary arrangements for devotees who visit Sri Trikoteswara Swamy temple at Kotappakonda on the auspicious occasion of Maha Sivaratri on March 1.

He along with Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni and MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy reviewed arrangements for Kotappakonda Tirunallau (Maha Sivaratri festivities) on the hillock of Kotappakonda on Saturday. He reviewed progress of road widening, setting up of separate queues for VVIPs and devotees visiting the temple on Maha Sivaratri. He instructed the officials to set up integrated control room for effective coordination.

Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni said that about 2,700 police personnel would be deployed for Kotappakonda festivities to maintain law and order. He further said that they will set up check-posts at important places to solve the traffic problem.

Narasaraopet MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy urged the officials to provide hassle-free darshan to the devotees who visit Sri Trikoteswara Swamy temple at Kotappakonda and added that about 10 lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple. Joint Collector K Sridhar Reddy, assistant collector Subham Bansal, ZP CEO Srinivasa Reddy, DPO Kesava Reddy, Trikoteswara Swamy temple executive officer Ramakoti Reddy and Narasaraopet municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy were among those present.