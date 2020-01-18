'Ensure hassle-free darshan to pilgrims' at Sun God temple in Arasavalli

Srikakulam: District Collector J Nivas on Saturday said that Rathasapathami festival will be celebrated on a grand scale at Sun God temple in Arasavalli on February 1.



Conducting a review meeting with endowments officials over the arrangements after inspecting the spots around the temple along with Superintendent of Police R N Ammi Reddy here on Saturday, the Collector directed the officials to make separate queue arrangements for Rs 500 VIP darshan tickets, Rs 100 special darshan tickets and free darshan devotees. He also suggested the temple executive officer V Hari Suryaprakash to clean the temple tank Indra Pushkarini and rooms at the temple.

He directed the SP to made security arrangements from January 31 to prevent any untoward incidents.

He hoped that more than one lakh devotees will come to witness the Rathasapthami festival and asked the officials to ensure hassle-free darshan to devotees on the festival day.

Both the Collector and SP directed the officials concerned regarding parking arrangements, medical camps, control rooms and to monitor the rush through CC cameras. Assistant Collector A Bhargava Teja, RDO M V Ramana, traffic and law and order sub-divisional police officers Ch G V Prasad, DSRVSN Murthy, APEPDCL officials, fisheries, municipal corporation, roads and buildings, rural water supply, irrigation, fire safety officials and public transport department PRO B L P Rao participated in the meeting.