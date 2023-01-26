Ensure health cards for all animals: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to introduce a uniform policy in animal husbandry department similar to the one introduced in medical and health department that has established two PHCs in every mandal and one village clinic at every village secretariat.

At a review on animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries on Wednesday, the Chief Minister asked officials to usher in multi-tier system to have uniformity to extend quality services to the people.

After formulating a comprehensive plan that works of full rationale, officials should work on improving infrastructure under Nadu-Nedu and provide vaccination to the livestock.

He asked the officials to strengthen the animal husbandry wing in RBKs by enhancing the operational capabilities of veterinary assistants similar to the village clinic that consists of an ANM and ASHA worker contributing to a strong public health system at village level.

SOPs should be developed and enforced to ensure that one or two volunteers extend support to the veterinary assistants at RBKs in every village, he suggested, adding that cattle herders should be provided with the phone numbers of call centres and animal husbandry assistants.

Besides providing training to all dairy farmers at milk societies in partnership with Amul to improve the quality of milk and make it chemical-free, steps should be initiated to ensure that all animals get health cards with the help of modern technology for proper monitoring of the services extended to the livestock.

The benefits of schemes introduced in the animal husbandry sector should reach everyone in full transparency without partialities and a village should be taken as a unit for implementing the schemes, he suggested, adding that a single phone number should be used for all animal husbandry services.

The state has become a role model in the country in animal husbandry services and top officials from states like Kerala, Punjab and Chhattisgarh visited it for acquainting themselves with the functioning of veterinary ambulances, he disclosed and directed the officials to pay special attention to the running of ambulances based on SOPs to retain its place in the country.

When the officials told him that steps are being taken to fill 4,765 vacant posts and restart the Chittoor Dairy as part of the Jagananna Pala Velluva, he asked them to get ready for it in two weeks.

Reviewing the progress of fishing harbours, he said each fishing harbour will help generate Rs 1,000 crore economic activity every year and fishermen need not go to other states. He also asked the officials to take steps to ensure that the role of middlemen is eliminated in aqua field by purchasing aqua products through RBKs.

Minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy development Seediri Appala Raju, AP Agri Mission vice-chairman M V S Nagi Reddy, special CS (agriculture, animal husbandry and dairy development) Y. Madhusudhan Reddy, fisheries Commissioner K. Kanna Babu and others attended.