Ensure NDA victory in MLC polls: Naidu

Vijayawada: With the graduate constituency MLC elections just nine days away, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged all NDA leaders and workers to replicate the unity demonstrated during the 2024 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections to win the polls.

Addressing them in a teleconference, Naidu emphasised that every election should be treated as a litmus test, serving as an indicator of the NDA government's performance in the state. He called upon party cadre to stay connected with the people, work in unison, and publicise government's achievements over the past nine months, despite the financial constraints inherited from the previous administration and the damaged systems that needed restoration.

The CM directed leaders to ensure that while spreading awareness about the government's accomplishments, they adhere to the election code of conduct. Stressing the importance of coordination at the grassroots level, he expressed confidence that the alliance should achieve a resounding victory, surpassing the 93 percent strike rate recorded in the general elections.

Naidu stated, "We have been working tirelessly to meet people's expectations, launching various developmental initiatives and welfare schemes while overcoming challenges with support from the Centre.

Efforts to generate employment by attracting investments are ongoing, and we are making all-out efforts to restore Andhra Pradesh’s brand image."

Naidu highlighted that agreements worth Rs 7 lakh crore are being finalised, which could generate over four lakh jobs in the state. Additionally, Skill Development Centres are being established across Andhra Pradesh to enhance employment opportunities. He also noted that pensions are being disbursed to 64 lakh beneficiaries every month.

The Chief Minister announced that the DSC notification will soon be released to fill 16,347 vacant teacher positions. He also informed NDA leaders that Rs 780 crore in fee reimbursement dues, which were left pending by the previous government, have now been cleared.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to make an announcement during the upcoming Assembly budget session, beginning on February 24, regarding the rationalisation of gram and ward secretariats. Surplus staff will be adjusted across various departments. A meeting with stakeholders will be held on Monday to gather their opinions on this initiative.