Ensure plots/apartments are registered with APPERA before investment

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (APRERA) has suggested customers, buyers not to purchase any plot/apartment/building in projects that are not registered with APRERA.

The APRERA in a press release announced that it has come to the notice of APRERA that some developers/promoters/builders are collecting advance payments from buyers under the guise of ‘Pre-launch’ activities for proposed real estate projects prior to obtaining registration with APRERA.

The APRERA further said it was also observed that some real estate agents were involved in marketing such pre-launch projects. As per Section-3 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, no promoter shall advertise, market, book, sell, offer for sale, or invite persons to purchase any plot/apartment/building in any real estate project without registering the project with APRERA.

Further, as per Section-10 of the Act, no real estate agent shall facilitate the sale or purchase of any plot/apartment/building in a project that is not registered with APRERA.

The APRERA chairman S Suresh Kumar has advised all developers/promoters/builders and real estate agents to refrain from engaging in any financial transactions or promotional activities with buyers in the name of ‘Pre-launch’ for unregistered real estate projects.

Any violation will attract strict legal action by APRERA under the provisions of the Act. The APRERA has asked the allottees/customers/buyers not to purchase any plot/apartment/building in projects that are not registered with APRERA. It said approval from APRERA is must for purchase of property.

People can contact the APRERA Help desk for information on specific projects or to seek redressal for issues such as delay in possession, poor construction quality, or other grievances etc.

The RERA Act was enacted in the year 2016 for regulation and promotion of the real estate sector and to ensure sale of plot, apartment or building or sale of real estate project in an efficient and transparent manner and to protect the interest of consumers in the real estate sector and to establish an adjudicating mechanism for speedy dispute redressal and also to establish the appellate tribunal to hear appeals from the directions of the real estate regulatory authority.

In consonance with the provisions of the Central Act, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has established a Regulatory Authority for the state of Andhra Pradesh called “ Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority” (AP RERA) for regulation and pomotion of the Real Estate sector rnd to ensure sale of plot, apartment or building or sale of real estate project in an efficient and transparent manner and to protect the interest of and promoters of residential as well as commercial projects.

The office of RERA is located at Y Tower, Siddhartha Nagar 1st Lane, Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road, Vijayawada and office mail ID is [email protected].