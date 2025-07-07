Ensure success of centenary fete, CPI workers urged

Tirupati: CPI national secretary K Narayana has called upon party workers across the country to work diligently to ensure the success of the CPI’s centenary celebrations at State, district, and mandal levels.

Speaking at a meeting held here on Sunday, Narayana said that the centenary events should serve as a platform to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

He urged local units to focus on enrolling healthy and active new members while also promoting deserving existing members to leadership roles. “Only a strengthened Communist Party can effectively counter the rise of communalism,” he stated.

Criticising the State government, Narayana alleged that the coalition regime had completely failed to support mango farmers. “While pulp industry syndicates are exploiting farmers by buying mangoes at low prices, the government merely made deceptive announcements, offering Rs 4 per kg without any real implementation,” he said. He questioned whether the same industries would sell mango juice at reduced prices if they procured produce cheaply.

Narayana came down heavily on former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of engaging in ‘corpse politics.’ He criticised the large-scale condolence processions organised by Jagan’s followers with fireworks and slogans, stating that such displays during a condolence visit are inappropriate and disruptive.

Speaking on the occasion, CPI district secretary Murali reiterated that, as the CPI completes 100 years, there is a need to intensify struggles to empower the party further. The meeting was attended by CPI State Executive Committee members A Rama Naidu and K Siva Reddy, city Secretary J Viswanath and district executive committee members Chinnam Penchalayya, K Radha Krishna, B Nadiya, and Bandi Chalapathi, among others.