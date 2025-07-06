Ensure success of mega PTM: Collector to officials

Kurnool: The State government has scheduled the ‘Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) 2.0’ programme across the State on July 10.

On Saturday, Collector P. Ranjith Basha directed education officials to ensure the successful conduct of the event in all government and private schools as well as junior colleges within the district. The initiative is aimed at strengthening the bond between parents, teachers and schools for the holistic development of students. The Collector emphasised that no lapses should occur in the arrangements. He instructed Deputy Educational Officers, MEOs, MPDOs and tahsildars to coordinate efforts.

Schools have been advised to involve students in creating invitation cards and extend invites to Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, alumni and public representatives.

Students who have achieved notable distinctions or won ‘Shining Star’ awards are also to be specially invited. Teachers are directed to present Holistic Progress Cards to parents and gather suggestions on school development, mental health awareness and drug prevention.

To foster parental involvement, the Collector suggested organising fun games like rangoli competitions, musical chairs, and tug of war for mothers. A special initiative titled ‘Green Passport – A Plant in Mother’s Name’ will be launched, promoting environmental awareness.

Students will plant saplings in their mother’s name. Schools have also been instructed to beautify classrooms and campuses. Committees are to be formed at all levels to ensure the smooth and impactful execution of Mega PTM 2.0.