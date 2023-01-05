Enthralling cultural shows add glitter to Youth Fest

Tirupati: The presence of the participants at the 36th Inter University South Zone Youth Festival 'Padma Tarang' being held at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) have made the campus jubilant. The University presented a total festive atmosphere on the second day of the five-day event with the commencement of the competitions for the participants which began on Wednesday.

There was a buzz of activity at all the five venues where different events were held. Enthralling performances in classical dance, instrument solo (percussion and non-percussion) and mimicry mesmerised the audience. Classical dance solo saw performances in Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi and Mohiniattam. In the classical dance competitions, 13 Universities participated. Melodious notes of percussion and non-percussion instruments filled the auditorium as students performed Violin, Harmonium, Flute and Nadaswaram in non-percussion category and Mridangam, Rhythm pad and folk drum in percussion category.

While 11 universities participated in percussion, seven universities participated in non-percussion events. Also, 10 universities participated in on the spot painting competition. Quiz competition, One Act Play were conducted. Mimicry was astounding with students from seven universities mimicking musical instruments, vehicles, animals and dinosaurs. In clay modelling and one act play events, 11 universities participated.

The university authorities have made elaborate arrangements to conduct different events at different venues simultaneously without any hurdles. The food and accommodation facilities were also made much to the satisfaction of the participants. The Organising Committee has been working hard to run the festival smoothly. The competitions will be conducted on January 5 and 6 while the valedictory session and prizes distribution will be held on January 7.