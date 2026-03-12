Entrepreneurship meaningful career path

Bhimavaram: “Entrepreneurship should be seen as a meaningful and impactful career path, not merely as an alternative to employment,” said Dr Suresh Babu Mudunuri while addressing students as chief guest at the grand finale of innoVIT 2026 held at Vishnu Institute of Technology here on Wednesday.

A serial entrepreneur, professor, and researcher, Dr Mudunuri shared his journey of building multiple successful ventures across diverse sectors. As founder and director of Bhimavaram Online, BO LunchBox, MCR Web Solutions, Smart Wash Laundry and SRKR CampusOnline, he explained how innovation, persistence, and problem-solving mindset helped him establish startups in digital services, food delivery, laundry solutions, web technologies, and campus platforms.

The innovation festival was jointly organised by the Dr BV Raju Foundation and Sri Vishnu Educational Society in collaboration with the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC), Innovation & Entrepreneurship Development Centre (IEDC), and E-Cell.

Principal Dr M Venu said the event aimed to bring talented young innovators onto a common platform and marked the culmination of months of ideation, prototyping, and mentoring. Vice-principal Prof M Srilakshmi noted that such programmes nurture creativity and help transform innovative ideas into practical solutions that benefit society.

Dr VSN Narasimha Raju, president of IIC and IEDC, said that 135 teams submitted ideas across technology, sustainability, healthcare, agriculture, and social impact. After multiple evaluation rounds, 18 teams qualified for the grand finale.

In the Software category, Team Explorers won first prize, Team Qubit Questers secured second prize, and Team Secura took third prize. In the Hardware category, Team FlowSafe won first prize, Team AutoCleanX secured second prize, and Team Oxygenz claimed third prize.