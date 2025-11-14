Entries for letter writing competition can be sent before Dec 8

Tirupati: The Department of Posts has announced the national-level ‘Dhai Akhar’ Letter Writing Competition for 2025–26, which will be held across India, is open for entries till December 8, 2025. This year’s theme is ‘Letter to My Role Model’, inviting participants to express their admiration and gratitude toward the people who inspire them.

In an era dominated by digital communication, the initiative seeks to revive the charm and discipline of handwritten correspondence. The competition is open to all Indian citizens, who may write their letters in Telugu, Hindi, English, or any regional language. Participants will compete in two age groups — those below 18 years and those above 18 years — and each group will have two categories: Inland Letter Card and Envelope format.

All entries must be handwritten, as typed letters will not be accepted. Letter should not exceed 1,000 words on A4 paper or 500 words on an Inland Letter Card. Each participant must also include the following declaration at the end of their letter: “I certify that I am below/above 18 years of age as on 01-01-2025.”

At State or circle level, prizes will include Rs 25,000 for first place, Rs 10,000 for second, and Rs 5,000 for third. At national level, winners will receive Rs 50,000, Rs 25,000, and Rs 10,000 for first, second, and third places respectively in each category.

Participants from Tirupati Division should address their entries to The Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Tirupati Division, Tirupati – 517 501 before December 8.