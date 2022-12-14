Enumerate crop loss details transparently, Collector AS Dinesh Kumar tells officials

Ongole (Prakasam District): Prakasam District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar ordered the officials to enumerate crop loss details transparently. He conducted a videoconference with RDOs, tahsildars and mandal agriculture officers in the district here on Tuesday and conducted a review of the intensity of the wreckage caused by Cyclone Mandous in the district.

Speaking at the meeting, the Collector said that the government will support the farmers, who lost their crops to the cyclone and ordered the ground-level staff to visit the fields and enumerate the damage in the presence of the respective farmers. He ordered the tahsildars and mandal agriculture officers to visit all villages and advised them to canvass about the enumeration of losses in the villages early and display the details for social audit at Rythu Bharosa Kendrams.

He warned that stringent action will be initiated against them if there is any discrepancy or negligence in the record of losses.

Collector Dinesh Kumar informed that they are opening a helpline number at the office of the district agriculture officer and asked farmers to call 8331057048 for clarification on any issues.

He assured farmers that the government will buy decoloured paddy and advised them not to sell the grains for a rate less than the minimum support price.

Joint Collector M Abhishikt Kishore, DRO B Chinna Obulesu, district agriculture officer Srinivasa Rao, district horticulture officer Gopichand, civil supplies corporation district manager Gloria

and others also participated in the meeting.