EO inspects MTVAC

Tirumala: Stating that Annaprasadam programme by TTD has been receiving huge response from devotees across the world for its quality and taste, TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal said that there is an incredible increase on its corpus funds in 2024-25 till now. On Thursday, he inspected Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasada Complex (MTVAC) and enquired devotees about darshan timings, token system, facilities in queue lines, taste of Annaprasadam and other issues. He also checked the taste of all delicacies in the kitchen, storeroom, cashewnut boxes and made a few suggestions to officials concerned. He also interacted with canteen workers and Srivari Sevaks.

Later speaking to reporters, the EO said Annadanam was started in 1985 and became Annaprasadam Trust in 1994. Till 2020, TTD used to give some grant to run Annaprasadam activity until it became self-reliant. Every year donations are increasing along with the corpus as well as its interests. The corpus in 2023-24 stood at Rs 1,854 crore while it was Rs 2,127 crore in 2024-25 and Rs 2,263 crore till August 2025. Annaprasadam Deputy EO Rajendra Kumar, special Catering Officer Shastry and others were present.