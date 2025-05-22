EO inspects Padmavathi Children’s Heart Centre

Tirupati: TTD EO J Syamala Rao has directed officials to explore the possibility of setting up a new trust for children’s healthcare and medical services at Sri Padmavathi Children’s Heart Centre in Tirupati. On Wednesday, he held a review meeting with the officials on hospital management in the hospital conference hall.

During the meeting, the EO stated that Sri Padmavathi Children’s Heart Centre already has Sri Venkateswara Apanna Hrudaya Scheme, under which a donation of Rs 1 lakh from a donor enables free heart surgery for a child from an underprivileged background. He instructed the officials to prepare a report on the rules and regulations regarding the formation of a new trust, specifically for paediatric medical services, similar to existing trusts in TTD.

He emphasised that the hospital treats children as divine beings and provides excellent medical services to infants who come for treatment. The officials were further instructed to arrange necessary medical equipment, infrastructure, and emergency medicines to increase the number of paediatric heart surgeries, in addition to providing treatments for children.

The EO also reviewed the current status of the new building construction with engineering officials and asked for a report on the progress.

Later, he interacted with doctors and parents of the infants in paediatric ICU block, general ward, and OP block to gather feedback on the medical services provided. Parents expressed satisfaction with healthcare services being provided at the hospital.

The meeting was attended by TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, CE Satyanarayana, Hospital Director Dr Srinath Reddy, RMO Dr Bharat, SEs Venkateshwarlu and Manoharam, and other officials.