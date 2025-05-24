Erragadda Colony wins Girijan cricket tourney

Macherla: Tribal Cricket Tournament, Macherla, Shankar Shalini Foundation, Tribal Youth Empowerment, Sports Development, Girijana Praja SamakhyaThe highly anticipated final match of the Macherla constituency-level tribal cricket tournament, organised by the Shankar Shalini Foundation, concluded on Friday at PichayyaBavi Thanda in Veldurthimandal in Palnadu district.

The Erragadda Colony emerged as champions, securing a prize of Rs 10,000, while PichayyaBavi Thanda was the runners-up, receiving Rs 5,000.

Vaditya Shankar Naik, former member of the Andhra Pradesh State ST Commission and founder national president of the GirijanaPrajaSamakhya and GirijanaVidyardhiSamakhya, was the chief guest. He presented cheques and awards to the victorious teams.

Addressing the tribal youth, Vaditya Shankar Naik emphasised that the tournament, which spanned nearly 10 days, was organised by the Shankar Shalini Foundation to identify and foster sports talent among rural tribal youth in the Macherla and Yerragondapalem constituencies, and to encourage their interest in sports.

He urged tribal youth to excel not only in sports but also in their studies, stating that education is the only true asset for the poor in society. He encouraged every tribal youth to embrace education, achieve higher studies, and secure prominent positions.

Macharla ZPTC Malluswamy, national leader of GirijanaPrajaSamakhya (GPS) Nunsavath Ranga Naik, State President of GPS Youth Wing IslavathHanumanthu Naik, Bhukya Ramesh Naik, Ramavath Hanumanthu Naik, Ramavath Baddu Naik, Ramavath Chandru Naik, and Ramavath Konda Naik also participated.