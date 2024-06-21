Live
- RSS, Bajrang Dal should join protests against irregularities in NEET, NET: Digvijaya Singh
- 10 Indians recruited by Russian Army released and repatriated to India: MEA
- Relish these melodious offerings on World Music Day
- Sanjay singh targeted BJP and ED over Kejriwal bail order
- Monsoon picks up momentum, Kharif sowing expected to speed up
- IMD forecasts light rain for northern states, heavy rain for south
- International Yoga Day: Five celebs who swear by Yoga for holistic wellness
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Comes in Titanium Yellow: Features and Price
- Elevate your yoga journey with 3 simple steps
- Telangana Cabinet gives nod to Waive Crop Loans for Farmers
Just In
Errupalem-Amaravati Nambur railway line gets nod, land acquisition notification issued
The Ministry of Railways has reportedly issued a notification regarding the land acquisition for the proposed Errupalem-Amaravati Nambur 56.53 KM railway line.
The Ministry of Railways has reportedly issued a notification regarding the land acquisition for the proposed Errupalem-Amaravati Nambur 56.53 KM railway line. This new railway line will have a total of 9 stations, including Peddapuram, Chinnaravupalem, Gottumukkala, Paritala, Kothapeta, Vaddamanu, Amaravathi, Tadikonda, and Koppuravuru, with Amaravati being the main station.
One of the key features of this project is the construction of a 3KM long bridge over the Krishna river between Kothapeta and Vaddamanu. The estimated cost of this ambitious project is Rs.2600 crores.
This new railway line is expected to provide better connectivity and facilitate easier transportation between key locations in the region. The Ministry of Railways is committed to completing this project in a timely manner to benefit the residents of the area.