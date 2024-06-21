Errupalem-Amaravati Nambur railway line gets nod, land acquisition notification issued

The Ministry of Railways has reportedly issued a notification regarding the land acquisition for the proposed Errupalem-Amaravati Nambur 56.53 KM railway line. This new railway line will have a total of 9 stations, including Peddapuram, Chinnaravupalem, Gottumukkala, Paritala, Kothapeta, Vaddamanu, Amaravathi, Tadikonda, and Koppuravuru, with Amaravati being the main station.

One of the key features of this project is the construction of a 3KM long bridge over the Krishna river between Kothapeta and Vaddamanu. The estimated cost of this ambitious project is Rs.2600 crores.

This new railway line is expected to provide better connectivity and facilitate easier transportation between key locations in the region. The Ministry of Railways is committed to completing this project in a timely manner to benefit the residents of the area.