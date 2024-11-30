ESI hospital, med college to come up in Amaravati

Vijayawada: Minister for municipal administration and urban development P Narayana said that the Cabinet sub-committee on Amaravati development accepted to allot 20 acre of land in Amaravati for construction of an ESI hospital and medical college. The Cabinet subcommittee met on Friday and discussed allotment of lands for various institutions and organisations.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that no organisation came forward to set up offices in Amaravati region during YSRCP regime. He said lands were allotted to 131 organisations before 2019, however, some of them started construction of their offices.

He said that the state government is asking the organisations for which lands were allotted, to explain the reasons for delay in setting up of offices. He said as the permitted time lapsed, the state government is asking the organisations for written commitments to establish offices in Amaravati capital region.

While the Cabinet subcommittee members, including Narayana and Kollu Ravindra participated in the meeting, ministers Payyavula Keshav, TG Bharath, Kandula Durgesh and Sandhya Rani took part virtually.

Narayana said that five acre was allotted to Central Institute of Tools and Design (CITD), 0.8 acreto Indira Gandhi National Open University, 15 acre to BasavatarakamCancer Institute, five acre to Larsen and Toubro skill training institute, 10 acre to Brahmakumari educational society and 25 acre to TTD. He said that the land allotment process will be completed by next month-end.

He said that the Amaravati capital construction works will be commenced from January. He said tenders will be called for 360 km trunk road in capital region.

Minister Kollu Ravindra said that state suffered huge loss over the confusion created by former chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy over Amaravati capital .However the NDA coalition government has been making efforts to win the confidence of people and organisations by speeding up of development of Amaravati.