Establish Alumni associations in all departments in AKNU: VC Acharya Mokka Jagannatha Rao

Rajamahendravaram: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) vice chancellor Acharya Mokka Jagannatha Rao said that alumni play a key role in the development of universities and alumni should be set up in all departments.

The VC conducted a review meeting with alumni association members at AKNU Campus on Friday. The VC said that AKNU secured ISO recognition in the year 2020 and we are trying to achieve NAAC recognition in the year 2021.

He suggested that as part of the NAAC recognition, alumni should be set up in the departmental, college and university levels.

He said that the Spruha Alumni association in the Department of Psychology has been actively involved in university activities and asked to form new alumni associations with their support. Later, the Spruha Alumni association ADHOC committee submitted representation to the VC seeking more PhD admissions.

Registrar T Ashore, Spruha Alumni association president Nagendra Kishore, secretary Rajesh Khanna and others were present.