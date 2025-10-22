Eswaraiah elected CPI state secretary

Vijayawada: Gujjula Eswaraiah of YSR Kadapa district was unanimously elected as the new Andhra Pradesh state secretary of CPI at the state committee meeting at Dasari Bhavan here on Tuesday. Senior party leaders congratulated Eswaraiah on his election and expressed confidence that he would strengthen the party’s activities and lead people’s struggles across the state.

Speaking after his election, Eswaraiah thanked party members for their trust and vowed to intensify movements against what he described as the anti-people policies of both the Central and state governments.

He said the CPI would continue to fight for farmers, workers, Dalits and other marginalised groups, focusing on issues like unemployment, price rise, and privatisation.

CPI general secretary D Raja, who attended the meeting, cautioned that the country is facing a grave threat from the policies of the BJP and RSS.

Addressing a press conference later along with national secretaries K Ramakrishna, Ramakrishna Panda and Muppalla Nageswara Rao, Raja accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of following the divisive political style of former US President Donald Trump and ignoring the welfare of the people.

Raja said the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections would play a crucial role in shaping national politics and asserted that the INDIA bloc is determined to defeat the BJP and its allies there. He remarked that the BJP’s failure to secure a clear majority in the last general elections was a “moral and political defeat” and alleged that the party continues in power only with the support of Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar.

He further criticised the Centre for not fulfilling key promises made during the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, including special category status and financial assistance. Raja called upon all secular and democratic forces to unite against the BJP-RSS alliance to safeguard democracy and secularism in the country.

The CPI’s national council will meet in New Delhi on October 25 to decide on the party’s next national-level action plan.