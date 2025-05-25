Ethics key to medical excellence, says APMC chief

Tirupati: Emphasising the crucial role of ethics in the medical profession, Andhra Pradesh Medical Council (APMC) Chairman Dr D Sreehari Rao said that ethical principles serve as the cornerstone for healthcare professionals, ensuring they prioritise patient well-being, uphold dignity, and foster trust in the healthcare system.

Addressing house surgeons and postgraduate medical students at Sri Venkateswara Medical College (SVMC) on Saturday, Dr Rao delivered a talk on ‘Ethical Values in Medical Education and Public Health’. He underscored the need for young doctors and students to adhere to ethical standards in all aspects of patient care.

“In the field of medicine, it is essential for medical students and doctors to communicate clearly and consistently with patients about the treatment being provided, the nature of their illness, and the available medical options,” he said. Patient records must be maintained securely, and utmost care should be taken in all treatment procedures. Only when ethical care is provided doctors will become successful and earn the trust of the public.

Students welcomed the insights shared during the session and expressed that such workshops were highly beneficial for medical students. They urged that similar programmes be conducted regularly to enhance their understanding of ethics in real-world clinical practice.

SVMC Principal Dr G Ravi Prabhu presided over the programme, which was attended by from several senior faculty members, including Government Maternity Hospital Superintendent Dr Parthasarathi Reddy, Vice Principal Dr D S N Murthy, Ethics Committee Coordinator Dr A S Kireeti, Dr Pratibha Sravanthi, Head of the Department of Surgery Dr Roja Ramani, Dr Haribabu, various department heads, and PRO Veera Kiran.