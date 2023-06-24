Ethiopian delegation visited chilli nurseries and interacted with farmers

Narasaraopet : A five -member Ethiopian delegation visited chilli nurseries at Julakallu village of Pidiguralla mandal of Palnadu district on Saturday.

The delegation interacted with Farmers on agriculture practices followed by them in chilli cultivation. Horticulture department officials explained about chilli colour, making of chilli powder, moisture percentage, chilli taste, aflatoxin in the chilli tested with the artificial intelligence based machine to the Ethiopian team.

The officials also explained that the aim of the project was to strengthen the chilli farmers technically and financially by getting quality chilly yield. The chilli farmers are suffering losses due to crop damage caused by pest attack.